Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives arrest Shreveport man for Inappropriate Contact with Two Juveniles

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives began investigating a reported complaint of an adult male having

inappropriate contact with two female juveniles, 13 and 14, in Bossier City in late May. After further

investigation that included interviews and the use of digital forensic evidence, an arrest warrant was

issued for Tony Thanh Pham, 53, of Shreveport.



On 6/2/23, Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Pham at his place of employment and transported him to the Detective’s Office for questioning. During the interview, Pham admitted to his involvement in the crimes. Pham was booked into the Bossier Parish Max for 3 counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and 1 count of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.



Bond has been set at $675,000.00 in this case.