Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Two Men for Offenses Against Children

In November of 2023, BSO detectives began an investigation into Clint Arnouville, 30 of Bossier City, for

several criminal offenses involving juveniles. The investigation into Arnouville began after the mother of

one of the juvenile victims came forward with allegations of rape against Arnouville. After a

comprehensive investigation, Arnouville was arrested and charged with:

4 counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

First Degree Rape of Child Under 13 years of age

Sexual Abuse of an Animal

2 counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

77 counts of Pornography involving Juveniles



Arnouville was booked into the Bossier Max and his bond was set at $2,845,000.00.

During further investigation into Arnouville’s crimes, BSO detectives connected another person to the investigation through the download of electronic devices. Alan Byrd, 40 of Lafayette, LA., was subsequently identified as a suspect in the case. In mid-December, several BSO detectives travelled to Lafayette to coordinate search and arrest warrants with ICAC, Homeland Security, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for Byrd and his residence. During the execution of the search warrant at Byrd’s residence, Homeland Security investigators located a cellular device believed to have been used by Byrd to transfer and deliver images of child pornography to Arnouville. Byrd was arrested on the BSO warrant for:

Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes

First degree Rape of a Child Under 13 years of age

Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor



of the Lafayette Parish SWAT Team. Byrd was booked on the Bossier Sheriff’s Office charges with a bond amount of $2,350,000.00.

A total of 3 juvenile victims were identified by BSO detectives during this investigation. An additional charge of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes was added to Arnouville while being

housed at the Bossier Max on previous charges related to this case. Bond was set at $500.000.00. As the investigation continues, there is the potential for more charges against both suspects.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases

with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They

encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact

the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.