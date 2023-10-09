Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrests Four for Offenses against Children

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives have been active over the past several months pursuing cases against suspects involved in offenses involving children. The following suspects have been arrested:



Tony Allen McKinnie of Farmville, LA, was arrested on 8/25/23. During an investigation by Detectives, McKinnie exchanged nude images with a juvenile on multiple occasions. An arrest warrant was issued, and McKinnie was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Oklahoma and transferred to the Bossier Max for Booking. McKinney was charged with 3 counts Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and his bond is $300,000.00.



Vance Taylor of Bossier Parish was arrested on 9/14/23. During an investigation by Detectives, it was reported that Taylor was involved in inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile under 16. After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and Taylor was arrested and booked into the Bossier Max. Taylor was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. His bond was set at $25,000.00.



Herman Aldrich Jr. of Bossier City was arrested on 9/22/23. Further evidence was received during an ongoing investigation which led to an additional charge. Aldrich is being charged with Intentional

Exposure to Aids. He’s currently housed at the Bossier Max.



Danny Pruitt of Bossier City was arrested on 9/27/23. During an investigation by Detectives, it was

reported that Pruitt was involved in inappropriate sexual contact with two juveniles under 16. After

further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and Pruitt was arrested and booked into the Bossier Max. Pruitt was Charged with Molestation of Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. His bond was set at $450,000.



“Bossier Parish is not immune from crimes such as the ones perpetrated by these suspects, however, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively pursue and arrest those who want to harm our children through the use of skillful investigators and cutting-edge technology”, said Sheriff Whittington.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.