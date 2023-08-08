Home News-Free Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives charge Caddo man for Sex Offenses against a Minor

Bossier Sheriff's Detectives charge Caddo man for Sex Offenses against a Minor

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested David Boyd, 40, in Caddo Parish on August 2
nd on warrants obtained by BSO Detectives for having a sexual relationship with a minor in Bossier Parish. Boyd, who is a registered sex offender, met the victim on social media and began a sexual relationship with the victim that lasted for several years.

After the arrest, Boyd was charged with the following:

  • 2 counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
  • 1 count Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
  • 1 count of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor
  • 1 count of Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of Change of Residence
    Boyd was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $975,000.
    “The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively investigate and track down those who choose to
    victimize the most innocent in our society, our children,” said Sheriff Whittington.
