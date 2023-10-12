Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Continue to Pursue Suspects Committing Offenses Against Children

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives continue to pursue and arrest suspects who commit offenses against children

in Bossier Parish. The following suspects have recently been arrested and charged with crimes:

Shawn Cornett of Bossier Parish was arrested on 9/28/23. During an investigation by Detectives, it was

reported that Cornett engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile under 13. As a result, an arrest

warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into the Bossier Parish Max. Cornett is currently

being housed at the Grant Parish Detention Center after being convicted of another sexual offense. His

current charges are not associated with this case. Cornett is charged with First Degree Rape and his bond

in the Bossier Sheriff’s Office case is $250,000.00.



Dustin Henderson of Bossier Parish was arrested on 9/28/23. During an investigation by Detectives, it was

reported that Henderson engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile under 13. This occurred on more

than one occasion at separate locations in Haughton, LA. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for his

arrest and he was booked into the Bossier Parish Max. Henderson is currently being housed at the

Catahoula Correctional Center after being convicted of another sexual offense. His current charges are

not associated with this case. He’s being charged with 2 counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and

his bond is $450,000.00.



Cameron Juneau of Bossier City was arrested on 9/27/23. During an investigation by Detectives, it was

reported that Juneau was involved in inappropriate sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a

juvenile under 13. This occurred on separate dates and at different Bossier Parish locations. After an

interview with Detectives, Juneau was arrested and charged with First Degree Rape and Indecent

Behavior with Juveniles. Juneau was Booked into the Bossier Max and his bond is $280,000.00.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases

with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.