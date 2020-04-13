Bossier Sheriff’s detectives investigating two shootings in Plain Dealing





​According to a Monday afternoon press release from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, BSO detectives are investigating a shooting incident that took place Sunday night in Plain Dealing leaving one man dead and a woman injured.



Detectives are also investigating what appears to be a drive-by/walk-by shooting at another residence in the same area shortly thereafter.



​The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of Birch Street around 8:20 p.m. on April 12. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene, while the injured female was transported to Ochsner’s LSU Health Shreveport. Her condition is unknown at this time.



The second shooting took place a short time later Sunday night around 10 p.m. at the 600 block of E. Gilmer Street in Plain Dealing. Investigators are determining whether the two shooting incidents are related.



Assisting Bossier Sheriff’s Office with the investigations are: Plain Dealing Police Department, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Anyone who has any information about either of these shooting incidents is being asked to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.