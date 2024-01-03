Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Need Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives need the public’s help identifying burglary suspects caught on camera. On

December 22, 2023, a Southwestern Electric Power Company facility in the 18000 block of Highway 157

in Plain Dealing was burglarized. Stolen during the burglary were several Honda generators and a trailer

loaded with a black and tan Can Am Defender 1000 side by side. Images of two male suspects and their

vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras during the burglary.



Several days later the trailer was found abandoned in the 17000 block of Highway 157, however, the Can

Am nor the generators could be located.



If anyone has information regarding the suspects or suspect vehicle, please contact Bossier Sheriff’s

detectives at (318)965-3418.