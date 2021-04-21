Bossier Sheriff’s detectives searching for missing runaway Haughton teen

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking to the public’s help in locating a Haughton teenager who ran away from home and was recently reported missing.



Keith Dewayne Kelly, 16, of the 1900 block of Red Oak Road in Haughton, was last seen on April 12 at his residence. He was wearing a red Haughton High School t-shirt, khaki pants, black socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.



