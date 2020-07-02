Bossier Sheriff’s K-9 Team captures suspect after high speed chase

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



A Bossier Sheriff’s Office K-9 team and patrol deputies captured a suspect around 2 a.m. Wednesday after he fled from deputies when he crashed his vehicle following a high speed pursuit on Sligo Road.



Lindsey L. Spikes III, 25, of the 600 block of Damaka Drive in Shreveport, was traveling in the 6000 block of Barksdale Blvd. in south Bossier around 1:30 a.m. on July 1st when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for improper lane usage. Instead of stopping, Spikes sped away and turned east onto Sligo Road.



The patrol deputy pursued with his emergency lights and siren, and Spikes increased his speed to more than 90 miles per hour on Sligo Road, where the speed limit is 55 and decreases to 50 and 45. Spikes turned onto Jamerson Road speeding in excess of 60 mph. He then drove through a residential yard on Joyner Drive, leaving ruts in the yard. He then sped back down Jamerson and onto Sligo Road, carelessly traveling more than 90 mph and going into the opposite lane of travel on the curves. He left the roadway and crashed into the woods near Barron Road and Foster Road. Spikes then fled on foot.



The Bossier K-9 team, with handler Deputy Billy Williams III and his bloodhound partner “Sailor,” joined patrol deputies in the search in for Spikes. After conducting a thorough search for nearly 30 minutes in the dark of night, the K-9 team and deputies located Spikes lying underneath a travel trailer.



Spikes was taken into custody without incident and charged with Simple Criminal Property Damage, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Careless Operation, Failure to Report an Accident, and Improper Lane Usage. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. Bond is pending.

