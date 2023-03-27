Bossier Sheriff’s K-9 Unit receives Generous Donation from Local Businessman

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit recently received a generous donation from a local

businessman to help bolster the already successful team. According to Corporal Cody Smith,

the newly appointed K-9 Unit supervisor, the team is comprised of 2 single purpose K-9s and

2 dual purpose K-9s with four handlers who are assigned to and responsible for each dog. The

single purpose K-9s are typically used to only detect narcotics or to only track the scent of people who may be wanted by law enforcement or people who are lost or missing. The dual- purpose K-9s are used on patrol to detect narcotics or apprehend criminals.

Corporal Smith added that the K-9 Unit can be expensive to operate and is a very time-

consuming assignment for the handlers. Corporal Smith believes that the generous donation will go a long way to assist in getting equipment and adding to training that will help improve

the overall success of the unit. He emphasized that proper equipment and constant training

are essential to success for the K-9 Unit when called upon by the Sheriff’s Office to assist the

community.



Sheriff Whittington and the K-9 Unit would like to express their sincere gratitude to the

businessman, who wished to remain anonymous, for supporting the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

and the citizens of Bossier Parish.