Bossier Sheriff’s Office addresses Kingston Road Corridor traffic concerns

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

With the opening of the new Benton High School as the new school year begins in Bossier Parish on Wednesday August 7, 2019, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is addressing traffic concerns in the Kingston Road Corridor.

With students heading back to school Wednesday, Lt. Adam Johnson, director of security for Bossier Parish Schools, wanted to address the traffic concerns that folks may have at the Kingston Corridor regarding Kingston Elementary and the new Benton High School.

As outlined by Lt. Johnson, the plan is:

Both schools will be accessed via Fairburn Ave. off Kingston Road, and Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier Schools initiated strategic planning to reduce traffic woes and ensure public safety.

Foremost is the staggered start times for the two schools:

• First bell at Benton High School will be 7:20 a.m. , and the dismissal bell will be at 2:20 p.m.

• First bell at Kingston Elementary will be at 8:10 a.m., and the dismissal bell will be at 3:15 p.m.

Additionally, school resource officers and Bossier motorcycle deputies will be working and monitoring traffic control in the area. Adjustments and modifications will be implemented as needed.

Please be mindful of the staggered start times…and Sheriff Whittington and Superintendent Downey ask for your patience during this transition period.

Let’s keep it safe for all the kiddos this school year!