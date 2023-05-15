Bossier Sheriff’s Office Commemorates National Police Week 2023, Honoring Law Enforcement Heroes

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is proud to join law enforcement agencies across the nation in

commemorating National Police Week 2023, a time dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who serve and protect our communities. This year’s observance, held from May 15 to May 21, pays tribute to the fallen heroes, recognizes the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers, and highlights the invaluable role they play in maintaining public safety.



National Police Week serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers and the

selfless dedication they exhibit in the line of duty. It is a time to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by those who have given their lives in service to their communities, as well as to express gratitude to all law enforcement professionals who work tirelessly to uphold the rule of law.



Sheriff Julian Whittington expressed his deep appreciation for the men and women who serve in the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office, stating, “National Police Week is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and show our unwavering support for law enforcement officers. Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to keep our citizens safe, and it is crucial that we recognize their efforts and express our gratitude.”



During National Police Week, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, along with other area law enforcement

agencies, will be participating in several activities to honor and remember fallen officers and their

families. These events include a memorial ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Wednesday at 9am, where wreaths will be laid in remembrance of the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office encourages the community to join in showing their support for law

enforcement officers during this important week.



Sheriff Whittington concluded, “We must continue to stand by our law enforcement officers and

recognize the vital role they play in safeguarding our communities. National Police Week allows us to honor the fallen, show appreciation to those currently serving, and strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community. Let us come together and demonstrate our unwavering support for our local heroes.”