Bossier Sheriff’s Office congratulates one of their own

Randy Brown
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their own for graduating from a prestigious certified communications program distinguishing her as one of three dispatch directors in the state to hold this certification.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office

From left to right-APCO Executive Director and CEO Derek K. Poarch, Lt. Amy Pope, and Jason Kern, Outgoing APCO President

Randy Brown

