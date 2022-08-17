Bossier Sheriff’s Office congratulates one of their own

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their own for graduating from a prestigious certified communications program distinguishing her as one of three dispatch directors in the state to hold this certification.
Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office
From left to right-APCO Executive Director and CEO Derek K. Poarch, Lt. Amy Pope, and Jason Kern, Outgoing APCO President
