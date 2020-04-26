Bossier Sheriff’s Office Correctional Division receives a free lunch

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

It’s Lunch Time!





The men and women of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Correctional Division received a free lunch that was provided by the Special Counsel to the Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Glenn Langley and Mrs. Julianna Parks provided the correctional staff a spaghetti lunch with all the trimmings from Notini’s Restaurant in Bossier City.



Mr. Langley says this is one way they can say thanks to those who are continuing to work during the COVID-19 crises. “We are so proud to represent the Sheriff’s Office and Julianna and I wanted to do something to show our appreciation for all the work these folks are still doing,” said Mr. Langley.



Asst. Chief Kesha Evans said this was an on-time gesture of goodwill for the men and women of corrections. She thanked the team for giving back to the unseen workers of corrections.



Mr. Langley says they decided to use a local restaurant to provide the meal. “We are very happy to do this. We’re proud of our clients and we’re proud of the sheriff’s department and the way that they protect the citizens of Bossier Parish.”

This isn’t the first time the Special Council provided lunch for the staff. They believe everyone that has an appreciation for law enforcement should do what they can to show their appreciation.



Notini’s co-owner Grayson Bailey delivered today’s meal. He said there was enough food to feed the staff at the three jail facilities and the staff at the training academy.

Photos by: Deputy Rod White, Asst. Public Information Officer















