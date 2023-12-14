Bossier Sheriff’s Office December 2023 Sobriety Checkpoint Results

Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a sobriety checkpoint in the 2300 block of Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City on Saturday evening, December 9, into Sunday morning, December 10.



Sheriff deputies screened a total of 426 cars and contacted 672 people. They administered 23

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and arrested five people for DWI. 1 more person was arrested for drug offenses; bringing the total number of arrests to 6. Deputies also issued citations for various violations including No Driver’s License, No Child Restraint, Open Container, Window Tint violations, No Insurance, and Expired MVI.



“Compliance with impaired driving laws is our goal, but unfortunately, not everyone follows those laws”, said Sheriff Whittington.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Louisiana State Police and West Monroe Police

Department. This checkpoint was funded by a Louisiana Highway Safety Commission impaired driving

grant of $22,500 awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers in Bossier Parish 24 hours a day by

calling 911 or (318) 965-2203.