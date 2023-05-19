Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrest Benton man for Possession of Child Pornography

On May 18, 2023, Franklin Goad, 34, of the 100 block of Deer Trail Drive in Benton, was arrested by

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives for 84 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.



BSO Detectives and the Forensic Support Unit executed a search warrant at Goad’s residence on May

18th and seized several electronic devices. The devices contained images of prepubescent children.



The investigation is on-going and more charges are expected.



Goad was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $420,000.