On June 5th, 2023, Robert Wayne Kovacs, 58, of the 500 block of Columbia Circle in Bossier City was

arrested by Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives for 2 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.



BSO Detectives began investigating after receiving a cyber-tip regarding Kovacs’ activities.



Kovacs was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $40,000.