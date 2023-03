Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrest Bossier City man for Possession of Child...

On March 24, 2023, Daniel Ferris Maida, 36, of the 2100 block of Stockwell Road in Bossier City was

arrested by Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives for 14 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.



BSO Detectives and the Forensic Support Unit executed a search warrant at Maida’s residence on March 24th and seized several electronic devices.



The investigation is on-going and more charges are expected.



Maida was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $250,000.