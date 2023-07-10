Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrest Elm Grove man for Possession of Child Pornography

On June 23rd, 2023, Samuel Holcombe, 55, of the 200 block of Williams Way in Elm Grove was arrested by Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives for 115 counts of Possession of Child Pornography involving prepubescent children.



The investigation began after detectives received a cyber-tip regarding Holcombe’s activities. A search

warrant was obtained and executed at his residence during the investigation.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.



Holcombe was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $1,150,000.