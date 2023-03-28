Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrest Haughton man for Inappropriate Contact with a Juvenile

On March 24, 2023, James Russell Johnson, 37, of the 500 block of Campbell Road in Haughton was

arrested without incident by Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the assistance of the Haughton Police

Department for several charges stemming from inappropriate contact with a juvenile.



BSO Detectives began an investigation into the matter in late February 2023. As a result of the

investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson for the following charges:



• 2 counts of Molestation of Juveniles

• 1 count of Unlawful Purchase of Alcoholic Beverage

• 1 count of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles



Johnson was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $200,000.