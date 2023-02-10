Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives Arrest Man for Sexual Involvement with Juveniles

Brandon Salley, 22, of Bossier City was arrested February 2nd by Bossier Sheriff’s Office

detectives for five charges for his sexual involvement with a 14-year-old female in late

December thru February. Salley met the juvenile on social media and arranged to meet her

and some of her friends at a house in Bossier Parish. He provided alcohol for these

juveniles before engaging in sexual activity with one of them.



BSO detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Salley for the following charges:

• Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

• Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

• Unlawful Purchase of Alcoholic Beverages on behalf of persons under twenty-one

• Contributing to the Delinquency of Juvenile

• Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile



Salley was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond totaling $427,000.00.



Detectives continued to follow up on additional information and learned that Salley had

contacted at least four additional juveniles via social media. He followed the same pattern

of taking them to a house in Bossier Parish and giving them alcohol. Salley would then

engage in sexual activity with one or more of the juveniles. Salley recorded several of these

acts involving the juveniles. Along with this evidence, detectives found images of child sexual abuse and images of sexual abuse of animals. Detectives recently added the following

charges:



• Pornography involving juveniles (Production)

• Pornography Involving Juveniles (18 Counts)

• Sexual Abuse of an Animal (10 Counts)

• Computer-aided Solicitation of Minors (4 counts)

• Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

• Felony Carnal Knowledge of Juveniles (2 Counts)

• Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (4 Counts)

• Sexual Battery



Salley is still in jail at the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a total bond of

$2,637,000.00. “The safety of our children is paramount”, said Sheriff Whittington, “we

encourage parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media to help protect them

from predators”. Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (318) 965-3418.