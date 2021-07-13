Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Bossier Parish School employee for battery on a special needs student.



Detectives received a report that a Paraprofessional of Kingston Elementary was observed striking a student while working at a summer program at the school by another paraprofessional. That employee alerted school administrators about the incident and an investigation began.



After the investigation by Bossier Sheriff detectives, the paraprofessional was arrested and booked into the Bossier-Maximum Security Facility on two counts of Cruelty to The Infirmed. Her bond is set at $50,000.