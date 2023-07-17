Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives quickly solve Business Burglary

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives quickly solved a recent business burglary through diligence,

persistence and the use of law enforcement technology. On July 9th, Sterling Spirits II in the 700 block of Duckwater Landing was burglarized by a group of armed males who smashed a window to enter the business. The brazen group of burglars made off with approximately 40 bottles of alcohol after damaging the business.



BSO Patrol deputies arrived soon after and found that the burglars had fled the scene. BSO Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators also arrived and began their investigation into the burglary. Through the use of investigative techniques and video supplied by the business owner, a suspect vehicle was identified and BSO Detectives were led to Marshall, Texas, where the vehicle had been observed prior to the burglary.



Detectives with the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with

investigators from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and began a joint investigation into what turned out to be a string of similar burglaries that so far, has stretched from Dixie Inn, Louisiana, to the Marshall, Texas, area along I-20. After an intense investigation, the agencies involved were able to develop Luis Gutierrez- Aguilar as one of the suspects involved in the burglaries at Sterling Spirits and a liquor store in Dixie Inn on the same morning. Gutierrez-Aguilar is also believed to be a suspect in other crimes in the Marshall, Texas, area.



A search warrant was obtained for Gutierrez-Aguilar’s residence and vehicle in Marshall where evidence of the burglaries was located by investigators. This led to an arrest warrant being obtained for Luis Gutierrez-Aguilar for Simple Burglary, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and two counts of Illegal Use of a Weapon. Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are awaiting the extradition of Gutierrez- Aguilar from Texas to Louisiana to face those charges.

The investigation into the burglary in Bossier Parish is still on-going and more arrests are expected in the future.



If you have any knowledge or information about this crime or any other crime, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318)965-3418.