Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives Searching for Wanted Man

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are searching for a man wanted for Attempted Second

Degree Murder.



An arrest warrant has been obtained for Elvin Trejo Martinez (H/M, 06-27-86) by BSO

detectives in regards to an altercation that occurred on February 16, 2023, in Bossier

Parish. During the altercation, Martinez cut the victim with a knife causing severe injuries.

Detectives have not been able to locate Martinez since.



If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Martinez, please call the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office at (318)965-2203.



If located, do not attempt to apprehend Martinez. Please contact your local law

enforcement agency.