Bossier Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit receives award for National Certification

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit was recently recognized for excellence in
experience, certifications, testing, courtroom expert testimony and the proficiency of
different members of the unit. The award was presented by the National White Collar
Crime Center in December of 2022.
The Digital Forensics unit provides support to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and
several other law enforcement agencies in order to further their investigations by
forensically imaging and examining digital evidence; they also work closely with ICAC, the
Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Secret Service in order to proactively hunt
and arrest people who seek sexual engagement with children. They also testify as experts in
court cases all over the state in their realm of expertise to help prosecutors seek justice for
victims and victims’ families.
In 2022, the Digital Forensics Unit investigated or assisted other agencies with 117 cases
including homicides, child pornography, narcotics, child sexual assault, and sexual battery
cases. 220 electronic devices were analyzed by the unit with cutting edge technology and
equipment in conjunction with these cases.
“The Digital Forensics Unit is a very important part of our investigative team at the
Bossier Sheriff’s Office. They aggressively target people who are victimizing children and
bring them to justice,” said Sheriff Whittington.