Bossier Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit receives award for National Certification

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit was recently recognized for excellence in

experience, certifications, testing, courtroom expert testimony and the proficiency of

different members of the unit. The award was presented by the National White Collar

Crime Center in December of 2022.



The Digital Forensics unit provides support to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and

several other law enforcement agencies in order to further their investigations by

forensically imaging and examining digital evidence; they also work closely with ICAC, the

Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Secret Service in order to proactively hunt

and arrest people who seek sexual engagement with children. They also testify as experts in

court cases all over the state in their realm of expertise to help prosecutors seek justice for

victims and victims’ families.



In 2022, the Digital Forensics Unit investigated or assisted other agencies with 117 cases

including homicides, child pornography, narcotics, child sexual assault, and sexual battery

cases. 220 electronic devices were analyzed by the unit with cutting edge technology and

equipment in conjunction with these cases.



“The Digital Forensics Unit is a very important part of our investigative team at the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office. They aggressively target people who are victimizing children and

bring them to justice,” said Sheriff Whittington.