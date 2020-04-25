Bossier Sheriff’s Office distributes an additional 24,000 masks on Friday

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, staff, and Posse distributed a total of 23,700 protective face masks at four locations in Bossier Parish Friday afternoon.



The day before, they handed out 19,250 masks, bringing the two-day total of 42,950 masks given to Bossier Parish residents.



These masks were provided by Hanes clothing company in order to help fight the spread of Coronavirus.



The four locations of distribution were Viking Drive Sub – 12,500 masks; ART Sub – 7,100 masks; Criminal Building Drive-Thru – 2,500 masks; and Plain Dealing – 1,600 masks.



A dozen Posse volunteers directed traffic at the very busy Viking Drive Substation. Friday afternoon temps rose into the 80s, and these men stood their watch with incredible dedication.



At 3:30 p.m. Friday, BSO folks were treated to witness the special B-52 flyover over nearby Willis-Knighton Health System Bossier to honor area healthcare workers. Capt. Doug Lauter, an Air Force veteran, stopped passing out masks, popped to attention, and rendered a hand salute as the Air Force bombers flew by.



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is grateful to the residents of Bossier Parish for being such great sports while waiting in line to receive your masks. Together, we will get through this.



