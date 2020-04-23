Bossier Sheriff’s Office distributes nearly 20,000 protective face masks

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



The vehicles just kept coming! That was the scene today as deputies, staff, and Posse members with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office handed out protective face masks to Bossier residents Thursday morning to help slow the spread of Coronavirus. Distribution will also continue Friday at those same Bossier locations from NOON to 4:30 p.m. A total of 19,250 masks were distributed at the four locations Thursday with a steady and methodical flow of vehicles as residents received their masks.

“I think it’s a good sign that people are taking it seriously, and hopefully, they will wear them,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.



Like many others, Jeanetta Nelson was out to pick up masks for others.

“It’s wonderful…I have essential workers…working for Community Angels of Hope making sure our workers are taking care of because they can’t get out here because they are still at work,” Nelson said.



The four locations were Viking Drive Substation, where 11,000 masks were given out with three lines of traffic; ART Substation, where 5,000 masks were distributed; Old Plain Dealing Academy, where 2,250 masks were given out; and Criminal Building “Drive-thru,” where 1,000 masks were handed out. The steady flow of vehicles led to a steady flow of kind comments from motorists.

“Well, I think it’s good that y’all are handing them out,” said Debbie Bounds. Asked if you she was going to wear hers. Her reply – “Yes, I am.”



There were lots more “Thank You’s,” followed by deputies telling folks to “Stay safe.”

Today’s distribution began at 8 a.m., but there were vehicles lined up well before that time. Sheriff Whittington noted that was “just amazing.”

Even with the noble tasking of handing out nearly 20,000 protective masks in a quick four-hour period, Sheriff Whittington has added another day for distribution.



On Friday, April 24, from noon to 4:30 p.m., deputies, staff, and Posse will be at the same four locations to distribute to residents:



Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City

ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague, Bossier City

Old Plain Dealing Academy, 200 Garrett Street, Plain Dealing

Criminal Operations “Drive-Thru,” 196 Burt Boulevard, Benton



Additionally, the Criminal Operations “Drive-Thru” will have masks available (as supplies last) on Monday—Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The large supply of 53,500 face masks were provided to Bossier Parish and the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by the Hanes clothing company to slow the spread of the virus. This is part of a total donation of 2,074,000 masks that Hanes provided to all parishes throughout Louisiana for distribution to their respective parish residents. Each parish received a number of masks based on a percentage of their population.



“We are very grateful to Hanes for making these protective face masks for our Bossier residents,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Every effort we can make to slow the spread of this virus is important, and I encourage our residents to help us as we fight this invisible enemy.”



These masks can be washed and reused.

Photos Courtesy of: Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Substation:





Criminal Operations “Drive-Thru:”

Old Plain Dealing Academy:

Viking Drive Substation: