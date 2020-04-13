Bossier Sheriff’s Office donates $15,000 in gift cards to nurses, paramedics and doctors

According to information contained in a Monday afternoon press release from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was honored to have recently received an anonymous donation of $15,000 to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Upon receiving the donation, Sheriff Whittington decided to turn that donation into a blessing for the hard-working medical teams fighting COVID-19.



“The donor wanted to do something special for law enforcement,” Sheriff Whittington said. While donations like this are quite welcomed and appreciated for the men and women on the “Thin Blue Line,” the Sheriff and the donor got to thinking and came up with another plan.



“Most of the time, we’re the ones taking it on the chin,” Sheriff Whittington said. “But this time during the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt like paramedics, ambulance teams, nurses and doctors are the ones on the front lines.” So, Sheriff Whittington wanted to do something special for them.



As a result, the donated funds were used to purchase $50 gift cards from both Silver Star Smokehouse and Texas Roadhouse. Bossier deputies delivered the gift cards on April 9th and 10th. The special deliveries were made to medical personnel throughout Bossier Parish at: Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center, Christus Bossier Emergency Hospital, Bossier City Fire Department, and Bossier Parish Fire Districts.



Additionally, both restaurants also donated ten “Dinners for Two” for the medical staffs.