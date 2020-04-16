Bossier Sheriff’s Office Donates $15K in Gift Cards to Nurses, Paramedics, & Doctors

When an anonymous donor came to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington to donate $15,000 to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, he was honored. But the Sheriff had an idea to turn that donation into a blessing for the hard-working medical teams fighting COVID-19.

“The donor wanted to do something special for law enforcement,” Sheriff Whittington said. While donations like this are quite welcome and appreciative for the men and women on the “Thin Blue Line,” the Sheriff and the donor got to thinking and came up with another plan.

“Most of the time, we’re the ones taking it on the chin,” Sheriff said. “But this time during the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt like paramedics, ambulance teams, nurses and doctors are the ones on the front lines,” and he wanted to do something special for them.

They purchased $50 gift cards from Silver Star Smokehouse and Texas Roadhouse with the donated funds, and Bossier deputies delivered the gift cards April 9 – 10 to medical personal throughout Bossier Parish at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center, Christus Bossier Emergency Hospital, Bossier City Fire Department, Bossier Parish Fire Districts, and Bossier Parish EMS.

Deputies delivered additional gift cards to the ER staff at Willis-Knighton Bossier April 15. Additionally, both restaurants also donated 10 ‘dinners for two’ for the medical staffs.