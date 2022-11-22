Bossier Sheriff’s Office Graduates Twelve Law Enforcement Officers

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce that 12 law enforcement recruits graduated from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy (BPSTA) during a ceremony at the academy headquarters in Plain Dealing at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 18.



The 12 graduates of BPSTA Class 028 are from five different law enforcement agencies. The guest

speaker for the graduation was Mr. Alan Seabaugh, LA House of Representatives, District 5, who thanked the graduates for their commitment to public service.



Sheriff Whittington also had the honor of administering the Oath of Affirmation to deputy Markayla

Clark, who was initially hired as a correctional officer with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



Four top achievement awards were available to the recruits who earned distinguished honors in physical fitness and classroom performances. Only two of the recruits earned the four awards available to this class of graduates: Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy Wayne Smith earned the Physical Fitness and Fire Arms awards, and Bossier City Police Department’s officer Lisa Roberts earned the Academic and Honor Graduate awards for class 028.

The graduating class of BPSTA Class 028 is:



 Franklin Alexander – Barksdale Air force Base

 Markayla Clark – Bossier Sheriff’s Office

 Logan Clingan – Minden Police Department

 Riley McKenzie Lear – Bossier City Police Department

 Trent Oswalt – Bossier City Police Department

 John Porter – Bossier City Marshals Office

 Jonathan Posey – Bossier City Police Department

 Lisa Roberts – Bossier City Police Department

 Garyn Simons – Bossier City Police Department

 Curtis Smith – Bossier Sheriff’s Office

 Benjamin Sparks – Minden Police Department

 Brandon Stein – Barksdale Air Force Base



The recruits of Class 028 successfully completed 16 weeks of training to become P.O.S.T. (Peace

Officer Standards and Training)-certified law enforcement officers. They learned a myriad of skills including legal proceedings, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force, officer survival skills, and much more.



The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, formerly known as the North Louisiana Criminal

Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2009. Over the past 13 years, instructors have trained more than 600 recruits to become POST-certified law enforcement officers.