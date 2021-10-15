BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE HOSTING CAREER FAIR

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are hosting a Law Enforcement Career Fair and seek to hire deputies.



“We just raised our base pay for deputies to making us one the highest starting salary for law enforcement in the area, said Sheriff Whittington.” “If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has a job for you. We have immediate openings and are ready to hire.”



The Career Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct.16, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Viking Drive Substation, located at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.



Human Resources personnel will be available to answer questions about the hiring process, job openings, salaries and benefits. Testing will be on-site for interested job seekers.



If you have any questions about employment, you may call the Human Resources Department at (318) 965-3459.