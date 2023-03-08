Bossier Sheriff’s Office Hosts Youth Shotgun Competition

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office hosted a youth shotgun competition this past weekend for the Bossier Parish 4-H Club. The event was held at the Bossier Sheriff Shooting Sports Complex in Plain Dealing and had a great turnout.



Seventy kids from Bossier, Bienville, Claiborne, LaSalle, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Tangipahoa, and Webster parishes gathered together to learn about gun safety and engage in friendly competition while shooting modified trap to help prepare for the state regional shoot on March 31st.

Deputy James Lonadier is the lead instructor for youth gun safety and judged the event.



Senior Division winners:

1st Place – Brice Baker, Webster Parish, Score of 49 out of 50

2nd Place – Georgia McDonnold, Bossier Parish, Score of 48 out of 50

3rd Place – William Atkinson, Bossier Parish, Score of 48 out of 50

Junior Division winners:

1st Place – Remington Bolyer, Bienville Parish, Score of 48 out of 50

2nd Place – Franklin Bridwell, Webster Parish, Score of 47 out of 50

3rd Place – Conner Thompson, Bienville Parish, Score of 47 out of 50

Sheriff Julian Whittington stated, “My goal is to create a Sheriff’s League around the state to compete with different Sheriff’s Offices, maybe even various high school shooting clubs, in order to encourage gun safety and shooting sports in the youth of our parish and state.”

Sheriff Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will be offering 9 sets of dates (May 30-June 1, June 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29 and July 5-7, 11-13, 18-20, 25-27) this summer for the Sheriff’s Summer Camp. During the camp, students will participate in archery, target BB gun, and shotgun and will receive their LA. Hunter’s Education certification at the completion of the camp. BSO will offer transportation each day from the Viking Drive Substation to Plain Dealing and lunch will be provided for campers.