Bossier Sheriff’s Office Investigates a Kidnapping That Led to an Officer Involved Shooting

Investigators with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are investigating a kidnapping that led to an officer-involved shooting involving a Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy.



Early Sunday evening, dispatchers received a call from a man who lives on Jones Road in the southern part of the parish saying he was kidnapped at gunpoint by Marcus Thomas. The victim said he was let go after a short time by the suspect on Oilfield Road.



Patrol deputies were dispatched to the location where they spotted the suspect vehicle passing by them. Deputies began to pursue the suspect’s vehicle with lights and sirens trying to get him to stop. Thomas did not stop his vehicle but drove back to the victim’s residence.

Deputies say he jumped out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand and he ran around the victim’s house. Deputies begin to chase him on foot and one of them came face to face with Thomas. Thomas, with the gun in his hand, was shot twice, once in the hand and the other in his leg. He was taken into custody and deputies administrated first-aid on the scene while calling EMS. Thomas was taken to LSU Ochsner’s Hospital in Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.



Thomas will be charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Second-Degree Kidnapping, and one count of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence. Thomas was in possession of two firearms.



The Sheriff’s deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave per policy during this investigation.



