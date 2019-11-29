Bossier Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death in Dogwood South subdivision.

From the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and CSI investigating an early-morning shooting death in Dogwood South subdivision.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating a shooting Friday morning after a deceased 18-year-old male was found inside his residence in the Dogwood South subdivision.

BSO dispatchers were contacted at 3:20 a.m. Friday about the shooting at the 100 block of Dogwood South Lane, and detectives and CSI detectives immediately began their investigation. Other people were also present at the residence. BSO will release more details as they are known.

BPT will update this developing story as further details are made available.