Bossier Sheriff’s Office Low Light Training

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington invited local media to see a first-hand demonstration of Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies participating in a “Low Light “ Training Shooting Exercise at the old Plain Dealing Academy school site on Tuesday, December 7.

Low Light training exercises are designed to help prepare law enforcement officers for a better response to calls with little to no light.

Low light conditions are not just a possibility at night. Low light conditions are also a possibility at any time of day. Officers on day shift are called to respond to buildings with little to no light on a regular basis. Night shift officers work the majority of their shifts in a low light situation.

“Half of our force works during night time hours in the darkness. So, they have to be prepared. If they are forced to use deadly force, obviously you want to be accurate with it. This is a low light, no light situation, that just exposes our folks to ‘what if’. During the daytime, buildings a lot of the time don’t have electricity. You never know where you’re going to be in a low light or no light situation. So, you need to be prepared to deal with it,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Tuesday’s “Low Light “ training shooting exercise is specific training that deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s office will receive annually.

“We are doing an annual training. In that annual training, we’re incorporating some low light training. With over three-quarters of officer involved shootings occurring during a low light situation, we want to make sure that our officers are better prepared for most encounters that they might run into in those potential scenarios,” said Lt. Robert Teague, Range Master for the Bossier Sheriff’s office.