Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Minden Police, and West Monroe Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

On Saturday, September 9th, Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Officers from The

Minden Police Dept. and West Monroe Police Dept. combined forces to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in

the 5300 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City. A total of 881 vehicles were screened, 1,405 people were

contacted, and Deputies conducted an additional 5 traffic stops. 5 citations for various violations were

issued and 10 field sobriety tests were administered resulting in 3 DWI arrests. 4 total arrests were made

with the additional charges consisting of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and Unlawful

Operation by a Minor.



“These sobriety checkpoints help raise public awareness of impaired driving which helps reduce the

number of alcohol related/impaired crashes every year. These checkpoints are meticulously planned and

coordinated to remove impaired drivers from the highways and roads which makes it safer for

everyone,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Out of the 1,405 people contacted by deputies and officers during

the checkpoint, only 3 were arrested for being impaired. This is proof positive that the public understand

the dangers of impaired driving and that these checkpoints help keep the roads in Bossier Parish safe.”



This checkpoint was conducted as part of a $20,000 grant awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The public is encouraged to report suspected impaired

drivers 24 hours a day by either dialing 911 or calling the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office directly at (318)

965-2203.