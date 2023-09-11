Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Minden Police, and West Monroe Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

On Saturday, September 9th, Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Officers from The
Minden Police Dept. and West Monroe Police Dept. combined forces to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in
the 5300 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City. A total of 881 vehicles were screened, 1,405 people were
contacted, and Deputies conducted an additional 5 traffic stops. 5 citations for various violations were
issued and 10 field sobriety tests were administered resulting in 3 DWI arrests. 4 total arrests were made
with the additional charges consisting of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and Unlawful
Operation by a Minor.
“These sobriety checkpoints help raise public awareness of impaired driving which helps reduce the
number of alcohol related/impaired crashes every year. These checkpoints are meticulously planned and
coordinated to remove impaired drivers from the highways and roads which makes it safer for
everyone,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Out of the 1,405 people contacted by deputies and officers during
the checkpoint, only 3 were arrested for being impaired. This is proof positive that the public understand
the dangers of impaired driving and that these checkpoints help keep the roads in Bossier Parish safe.”
This checkpoint was conducted as part of a $20,000 grant awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office
by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The public is encouraged to report suspected impaired
drivers 24 hours a day by either dialing 911 or calling the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office directly at (318)
965-2203.