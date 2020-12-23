BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE RAISES $2,200 FOR SALVATION ARMY

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff members were thrilled once again to dress up with Santa hats and ring tiny red bells just before Christmas to help support The Salvation Army.



They filled the Red Kettle…twice…to raise $2,278.91 during their one-day effort at Kroger Grocery on Airline Bossier City on Dec. 18. The past four years saw BSO compete against Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, but this year was a bit different due to COVID and scheduling issues.



Twenty BSO staff members and staff volunteered their time as they greeted folks, sang out Christmas melodies, smiled (yes, you could tell we were smiling under those masks), and said “Merry Christmas” a whole lot of times. A half dozen children of deputies also helped out, and “Louie the K-9” was a huge hit with folks.



This was the fifth year Bossier Sheriff’s Office has participated to ring the bell and raise money for The Salvation Army. And they need it, especially this year, officials say. For the past five years, BSO has helped raise $11,172 for this outstanding organization.



While Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is quite pleased with the support his deputies and staff provide, he is equally grateful for the giving hearts of our residents.



“To raise this kind of money requires tremendous support from a lot of people,” said Sheriff Whittington. “From the person who gives change in their pocket, or one dollar, or those who give more, your generosity is so appreciated and is going to do some great things to help others.”



The Salvation Army leadership echoes those sentiments by encouraging donors that their kind contributions will help them serve more meals, house more individuals, and provide a safe place for more kids.



Countless other individuals and organizations have also volunteered to stand in front of businesses, ringing that tiny bell in front of that all-too-familiar sign that says “The Salvation Army, Doing the Most Good.” The next time you pass by one of those red kettles with people ringing the bell, remember that you, too, can help them as they help others.