Bossier Sheriff’s Office Receives Grant to Help Curb DWIs

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce an increase to the grant used for the

enforcement of DWIs in Bossier Parish.



The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Impaired Driving Enforcement grant for 2022-2023 has

been increased from $14,040 to $20,000 for the enforcement of impaired driving and other traffic violations, such as seat belt usage and speed laws, to keep motorists safe.



“This grant will be used in setting up checkpoints throughout Bossier Parish that will help us identify

and remove impaired drivers off our roadways,” said Deputy Ryan Rhodes. “We often worked alongside the Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies in the parish to help us in these efforts.”



“Our patrol deputies already do an outstanding job in identifying and arresting impaired drivers, but this grant will even further our efforts to remove motorists driving under the influence,” said Sheriff Whittington.



Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.