BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER SAVES CHOKING STUDENT

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Deputy Jeremy Johnston, Benton Middle School SRO, took

decisive action to help a student in distress who was choking in the school cafeteria. While

monitoring students during their lunch break, Deputy Johnston noticed a young man suddenly

stand up from his table and began walking towards him. Deputy Johnston could see that the

young man’s face was extremely red so he asked the young man if he was choking. The young

man acknowledged that he was choking by shaking his head. Deputy Johnston performed the

Heimlich maneuver on the young man and was able to dislodge the large piece of corndog that

was stuck in his throat. After being evaluated by the school nurse, the young man was able to

continue with his regular school schedule.



This is the third time that Deputy Johnston has performed life-saving measures on a student or

staff member during his career as an SRO. Parish-wide, this is the fourth time in recent years that

an SRO has successfully assisted a student or staff member who was choking. This type of event

illustrates how important SROs are to the schools and communities that they serve.



“By being observant and following his training, Deputy Johnston was able to save the life of this

young man. I am proud to recognize Deputy Johnston for his quick thinking and action that

helped us avoid a potential tragedy,” said Sheriff Whittington.