The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police Troop-G, and the Bossier City Police

Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday evening, May 28, beginning at 10:00 p.m., and

continuing to sometime early Sunday morning, at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.



The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they

cause serious injury or death to themselves or others, and to increase public awareness of the

seriousness of driving while impaired. The Louisiana State Police and Bossier City Police Department

will assist.



The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a $14,040 grant awarded to the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.



Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-

965-2203.