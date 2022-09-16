The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday evening,

September 17, starting at 8:00 p.m., and continuing until early Sunday morning at an undisclosed

location in Bossier Parish.



The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they

cause serious injury or death to themselves or others, and to increase public awareness of the

seriousness of driving while impaired. The Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies

are scheduled to assist with the checkpoint.



The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a $14,040 grant awarded to the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.



Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-

965-2203.