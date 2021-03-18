Bossier Sheriff’s Office to Host “Bee Kind, Give Blood” Replenishment Blood Drive

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are hosting a blood drive next week at the Viking Drive Substation to help LifeShare Blood Center replenish their blood supply following shortages in blood donations from the recent winter storm.



The “Bee Kind, Give Blood” drive will be held Tuesday, March 23, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the auditorium of the substation located at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.



‘I encourage anyone who can give blood to come on out and help build the blood supply,” said Sheriff Whittington. “First responders and citizens alike can join us to help give the ‘gift of life’. Your gift of blood can be used to help another person who is fighting cancer or sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim. Your donation could save someone’s life.”



Donors should be 16 years or older, in good health, and meet height, weight and donor eligibility requirements. Be sure and have a good meal and increase fluids before you donate. LifeShare is also following strict hygiene and safety practices to ensure safety for donors, staff, and their blood products they collect.



You can schedule an appointment at https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/222520, or simply stop by the substation between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 23. The goal is 21 donations.



Donors will also receive a “Bee Kind” t-shirt, while supplies last.



For more information about this blood drive and others, go to www.lifeshare.org, or contact Shreveport LifeShare Blood Center at (318) 673-1471.