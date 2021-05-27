Bossier Sheriff’s Office to Host “Cuffs & Hoses” Blood Drive Friday

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are once again joining with LifeShare Blood Centers to host the annual “Cuffs & Hoses” promotion blood drive on Friday, May 28, at the Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.



The drive will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the rear auditorium of the substation; donors should park on the left side of the building and enter on the rear side doors. Law enforcement officers, firefighters and anyone else are encouraged to donate blood, and each donor will be given a special promotional t-shirt.



“Blood drives are important opportunities for our deputies and residents to help others,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Giving blood is not just about rolling up your sleeve, it’s also about joining in the fight – a fight to help others with cancer, those in an accident, or someone in surgery.”



The goal for this blood drive is 21 donations, and the Sheriff’s Office has met or surpassed that number in recent years. And everyone’s help is needed.



Donors should be 16 years or older, in good health, and meet height, weight and donor eligibility requirements. Be sure and have a good meal and increase fluids before you donate.



“I encourage all first responders and caring members of our community to join us on May 28 and ‘Be a Hero, for a Hero’,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington.



You can stop by Viking Drive Substation between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 28 as a walk-in donor, or you can schedule an appointment by going to https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/222623.



For more information about this blood drive and others, go to www.lifeshare.org, or contact Shreveport LifeShare Blood Center at (318) 673-1471.