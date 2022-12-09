The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday evening, December 10,

starting at 8:00 p.m., that will continue to run into early Sunday morning at an undisclosed location in Bossier

Parish.



The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause serious injury or death to themselves or others, and to increase public awareness of the seriousness of driving while impaired.



The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of the recently increased Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Impaired Driving Enforcement grant of $20,000. The grant was awarded for the enforcement of impaired driving and other traffic violations, such as seat belt usage and speed laws, aimed at keeping motorists safe.



“This grant money will be used in setting up checkpoints throughout Bossier Parish that will help us

identify and remove impaired drivers off our roadways,” said Deputy Ryan Rhodes. “We often worked alongside the Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies in the parish to help us in these efforts.”



“Our patrol deputies already do an outstanding job in identifying and arresting impaired drivers, but this grant will even further our efforts to remove motorists driving under the influence,” said Sheriff Whittington. Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.