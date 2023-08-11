Bossier Sheriff’s Office will Open Rifle Range to Public for Rifle Sight-in

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington will open the Bossier Sheriff’s Rifle Range to the public on three

weekends in September so hunters can sight in their rifles prior to the start of hunting season.

The range, located at 2955 Old Plain Dealing Road in Plain Dealing, will be open on these dates and

times:

Sept. 9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 16, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 23, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



The range features 12 shooting lanes with targets at 100, 200, 300 and 400 yards. Shooters will need to bring their own rifles and ammunition, as well as eye and ear protection. Basic targets will be available at the range.”

We live in Sportsman’s Paradise, and folks look forward to hunting season,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Opening our long range to the public allows hunters a chance to sight in their rifles in a safe environment with a highly-qualified range staff on scene.”



The Rifle Range is located just south of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy on Old Plain Dealing Road approximately 12 miles from the town of Benton.



Although you do not need to register, you can always contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy at (318) 965-3525 for more information.