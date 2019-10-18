Bossier Sheriff’s sergeant, Caddo Sheriff detective honored with Trey Hutchison Awards

The Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force honored the memory of a fallen Bossier City police officer by recognizing those who help domestic violence victims.

The 16th annual Trey Hutchison Awards Banquet was held Friday, Oct. 18 at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant in Shreveport to honor the memory of Bossier City Police Officer Trey Hutchison. Hutchison was slain in August 2004 while responding to a domestic violence call.

Each year, the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force comprises nominees in law enforcement from both parishes who through their tireless efforts in either investigation, prosecution or legislation, have championed the protective rights of domestic violence victims and their families.

This year’s recipients of the Trey Hutchison Award were Bossier Parish Sheriff Office Sgt. Dan Wolff and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Detective Demetrice Adams-Ellis.

Sgt. Dan Wolf is currently assigned to the criminal patrol division where he has consistently displayed the upmost care and concern for a victim of domestic violence.

In 2016 he was assigned to the Bossier Sheriff’s civil division and tasked with serving civil papers, which included serving temporary restraining papers. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to help someone in need of help from domestic violence.

“I feel very honored to have won this award today. Especially with having an award with Trey Hutchison’s name on it. I am very humbled and honored to carry on something for Trey,” said Sergeant Wolff.

Detective Demetrice Adams-Ellis is a 12-year veteran of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. She is currently assigned to the criminal detective division, where she investigates violent crimes. She also serves as the only specialized domestic violence detective.

“This award was an unexpected pleasant surprise. Especially with the meaning of the award itself,” Said Adams-Ellis. “I don’t see it as just a job. I’m being a servant. I think this is my calling.”

At the banquet, a civilian is also honored for their efforts. This years recipient of the Charles Rex Scott Civilian of the year award was Ms. Daisy Combs.

“Ms. Daisy,” as she is affectionately known, has been working with domestic violence survivors for around 25 years. She received her paralegal certification from LSU in Baton Rouge.

She wanted to work within a lawyer’s office, but became attached with advocating for survivors from working with domestic violence survivors. Ms. Daisy worked 14 years at the YWCA Domestic Violence Program as the legal advocate. She then went to work at the Providence House, and Project Celebration. Ms. Daisy is known far and wide in the legal community as an expert on restraining orders and legal advocacy for survivors.

The mission of the task force is to use every available resource to inform, enlighten and educate our citizens and our law enforcement partners of the devastating impact the crime of domestic violence has on every day society. The organization is comprised of members from area law enforcement officers, the Caddo and Bossier District Attorney’s offices, Family Violence Programs and concerned citizens.