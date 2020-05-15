Bossier Sheriff’s Office substations to re-open Monday May 18th

Photo and Information Courtesy of: Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says Bossier Sheriff’s Office substations will reopen to the public starting Monday, May 18, with a few safety precautions implemented.



“We will reopen our Viking Drive and Arthur Ray Teague substations with normal operating hours, but we’ll also have some safety measures in place as we continue to deal with concerns over COVID-19,” said Sheriff Whittington.



In order to keep visitors and staff safe, any person who enters one of the substations will be required to wear a face mask and have their temperature checked by a non-contact method. Social distancing is also required, and the substations will observe the 25 percent occupancy regulations. Plexiglass is also installed as a safety measure between staff members and visitors.



Additionally, Bossier Parish Police Jury announced the re-opening of the Bossier Parish Courthouse to the public for Monday as well. Services provided by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office (taxes, fines, probation, warrants/records, sex offender registration, human resources, and other administrative services) will also resume normal operations at the courthouse.



The courthouse will also implement similar safety precautions, requiring visitors to wear masks and have their temperature taken. Those measuring a temperature of 100 or more will not be allowed to enter. The courthouse will also adhere to the social distancing and 25 percent occupancy regulations.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office facilities open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. are:



Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City, (318) 965-3500



ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague, Bossier City, (318) 746-9392



Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd, Benton, (318) 965-3411



Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd., Benton (318) 965-3418

