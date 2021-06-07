BOSSIER SHERIFF’S TAX SALE TUESDAY

Bossier Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual Property Tax Sale on Tuesday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for properties that have unpaid 2020 property taxes.



The Tax Sale is open to the public and will be held online only. To register and bid, go to www.civicsource.com, and click on “Sign In” to register. The bidding process is explained upon registration.



The sale is for approximately 190 assessments of land, commercial and residential properties that have unpaid ad valorem property taxes for 2020.



Property owners of these unpaid assessments can still make their tax payments by 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the Bossier Parish Courthouse or any of the Sheriff’s Office substations to have their property removed from the Tax Sale list. Online payments at www.bossiersheriff.com are accepted through noon Monday. For further information or payment options, call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Property Tax Department at (318) 965-3400.