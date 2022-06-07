Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines Class 38 Graduation Ceremony

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines

Graduation Ceremony at the Viking Drive Substation on Monday night.



The ceremony, that was attended by family and friends, marked an important milestone

in the lives of the five graduates. Guest speaker GySgt lee A. Jeter, Sr., Ret. challenged the

graduates to continue to live by the Young Marines Obligation of honor and respect, and that

they will set an example for all young people to follow.



The Young Marines program is a national program founded in 1959 and is the official

youth program of the United States Marine Corps. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office was the first law

enforcement agency in North Louisiana to implement the program, which began its first class of

recruits in 2002. Since then, the young Marines have grown to more than 300 units with more

than 10,000 youth and 3,000 volunteers. The Young Marines has received recognition and

numerous awards for its work with America’s youth.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines is open to all Bossier Parish youth ages 8 through 18. The training facilities are located at 1518 Cox Street in Bossier City. For more information, please call (318) 965-3500.