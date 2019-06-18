Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines to graduate June 18

Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines Class 37 will graduate 22 recruits Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Sheriff’s Substation, 2510 Viking Dr., Bossier City.

The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Michael Green, Jr., Commander of the 343rd Bomb Squadron, 307th Operations Group, 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base. He directs activities of the squadron, a classic associated B-52 conventional and nuclear combat unit that is force integrated with the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale. He flew combat in OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM in 2006 and after spending 12 years on active duty, Lt. Col. Green returned to the Air Force Reserve in August 2013.

The graduating recruits completed a two-week indoctrination and training schedule, including leadership skills, physical training, teamwork, discipline, and confidence-building skills. The program instills the Marine Corps values of honor, courage and commitment and promotes a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

The Young Marines program is a national program founded in 1958 and is the official youth program of the United States Marine Corps. More than 1,250 young men and women have graduated from the Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines program since its inception here in 2002.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines is sponsored and administered by Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and is commanded by Deputy Lex Webb.

To find out more about the Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines program, call 318-965-3500, go online at www.bossiersheriff.com or visit the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

